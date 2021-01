Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters battled a house fire on Charleston’s West Side early Monday morning.

Crews on scene say the home was abandoned and was put on the city’s demolish list last week.

No other homes were affected by the flames and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.