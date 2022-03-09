CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From Airbnb rentals to buying a t-shirt to donating money, there are many ways to help people in Ukraine from the Mountain State.
Fellow Nexstar station KXAN compiled a list of charities and organizations to donate to and WOWK 13 News has added more regional and national charities, events and organizations to support.
You can find how reliable a charity or organization is by going to Charity Navigator‘s website or by going to the BBB’s tips on donating to Ukraine or the BBB’s Standard for Charity Accountability.
West Virginia
- Kinship Goods says they are printing a t-shirt where 100% of proceeds go to United Health Ukraine.
- Charleston, WV
New Heights Church Benefit Concert
- They are hosting a concert on Mar. 16 at 5:30 p.m. that is free, but donations are accepted.
- Milton, WV
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church
- A local Ukrainian church
- Wheeling, WV
National
- Airbnb
- Alight
- American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
- Americares Foundation
- CARE USA
- Catholic Relief Services
- Direct Relief
- Doctors Without Borders
- Fund to Aid Ukraine
- Heart to Heart International
- Global Giving
- International Medical Corps
- International Rescue Committee
- MAP International
- Matthew 25: Ministries
- Medical Teams International
- Mennonite Central Committee
- Mercy Corps
- Operation USA
- Project C.U.R.E.
- Salvation Army
- Samaritan’s Purse International Relief
- Save the Children
- UNICEF USA
- United Help Ukraine
- United Methodist Committee on Relief
- United States Association
- World Central Kitchen