CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Families and businesses continue to feel the impact of rising fuel prices.

On Monday, the average price of gas in West Virginia was $4.11 a gallon while the average price of diesel fuel was $5.04.

Some companies and organizations with large fleets of vehicles are saving money by purchasing in bulk.

With so many large buses on the road, Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority has to look for ways to save even when prices aren’t as extreme as they are now. In November 2021, they signed a contract guaranteeing much lower prices than the average person is paying at the pump.

“By going into that fixed price for a two-year period right now, we are paying $2.84 for diesel,” said KRT Executive Director Sean Hill.

They also have fueling contracts for almost 100 city and county agencies in Kanawha County and they all benefit.

“Kanawha County Senior Services, the Sheriff’s department, the ambulance authority, all of the cities in the area come here to get their fuel or we fuel them off-site at their location,” Hill said.

Kanawha County Schools has a similar program that is helping to keep costs down.

“We go through a yearly bidding process and basically select a wholesaler for our fuel,” explained Communications Director Briana Warner. “We can contract and negotiate with them on the cost and that is at a greatly reduced cost than what someone would see at the gas station. We are running I believe a dollar more per gallon than we were about a month ago this time.”

Warner said there’s flexibility in the budget for higher fuel costs.

“We only have about nine weeks left of school so we are hoping that as these world events and these fluctuations are happening now closer to the end of the school year that that will not have the impact that it would say last September at the beginning of the school year,” Warner said.

Leaders at KRT say between the buses and the other city and county agencies they serve they go through around 500,000 gallons of diesel and 700,000 gallons of gasoline annually.