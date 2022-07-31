Coverage of the devastating, historic flooding in eastern Kentucky in late July 2022.

BEATHITT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Residents in four eastern Kentucky counties may qualify for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover damages from recent severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The federal funding is available to impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

Assistance may include grants for repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damages, and other programs to help residents and business owners recover.

Damage assessments are being conducted in other counties. Additional forms of assistance may be provided after the assessments are complete.

How to apply for assistance:

Those who sustained losses in the designated counties can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Applying online:

Things to know before applying:

The application process takes about 20 minutes. FEMA cannot provide funds for losses already covered by insurance. If you receive FEMA assistance, and your insurance company later covers the same loss, you may be required to pay back the FEMA funds. If applying for both home and business disaster, submit one registration for each. If applying for multiple disasters, submit one registration for each. Certain documents (listed below) are needed to complete the registration.

Documents required:

Social Security number (SSN)

Annual household income

Contact information (phone number, mailing address, email address and damaged home address) NOTE: An email is required for registration. If you do not provide one, you must contact FEMA to update your registration.

Insurance information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank account information

For further assistance:

If you are having technical issues, FEMA’s Internet helpline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-745-0243.

Applying via telephone:

FEMA’s helpline can be reached at 1-800-626-3362. Help is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

If you use a video relay service, captioned phone, or other communication assistance, provide FEMA with the number for that service.

All toll-free telephone numbers will operate seven days a week until further notice.