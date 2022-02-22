WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some readers and viewers.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Research shows Ohio is ranked as one of the top states when it comes to sex trafficking.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2019 there were 452 trafficking cases reported in Ohio and that number appears to be on the rise.

Detective Craig Braffort, with the South Point City Police in Ohio, says the typical target for these cases is a young woman who appears to be alone; but also stresses anyone can be a target.

“It’s a prime ground for that unfortunately with the melting pot we have in this area. Mostly, the recruiting is done online so the kids should be vigilant, parents should be vigilant about their kids online presence,” Detective Craig Braffort, South Point City Police

He also went on to say it’s very rare that those cases are individualized.



“A lot of times it would be referred probably to the sheriff’s office because some of them – it’s going to be a ring – it’s not going to be one isolated incident so there’s other agencies that going to be involved and it’s going to get taken to the federal level at that point,” Brafford explained.



CONTACT – a rape crisis center in Huntington, West Virginia – is one of the only centers of its kind hours from some parts of Ohio and they say it has not been easy serving both states.

“It’s really challenging because there are not a lot of services for people in this part of Ohio. We do try to go through the national networks and national directories and try to find people someplace close to where they are and if they’re close enough we try to get them help close to here,” says Liz Deal, the center’s assistant director.



Deal explained the increase in cases reported could also be due to a change in definition.

“In the last six years, the understanding on what is trafficking has expanded. We used to think of trafficking as someone being smuggled and held in a van. And really the definition legally, the crime of trafficking is anyone who is compelled to do something in a commercial exchange,” Liz Deal, CONTACT Assistant Director

The CONTACT center says they are more than happy to help anyone in need, and they advise calling the national hotline before them so they can direct you to the nearest center for help.



