How Live on the Levee impacts Charleston businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Every Friday during the summer, people gather up and down Kanawha Boulevard trying food and enjoying the river view, and then they’re in for a special treat: Charleston’s summer showcase, Live on the Levee.

“Live on the Levee is just the perfect opportunity to generate revenue for the city because we all want to keep our hope alive here, as far as small businesses are concerned economically in the state of West Virginia,” said Constance Akashamanat, owner of Mountain Mojo Botanica.

Live on the Levee brings business in for the City and Charleston as well as its small business owners. Some attendees travel a good distance to enjoy their time at the event…and of course, spend money.

“As far as revenue, it has definitely been a pick me up. We have been able to meet and greet more people, develop our clientele, and they stop by the shop now over on the west side too, so it brings more people in the cafe,” said Shape Shop Cafe manager Janna Hucchison.

The event isn’t just about the money, though. It brings all walks of life together to enjoy the beautiful city of Charleston.

“I feel like Live on the Levee is a very significant event for the community here,” said Constance Akashamanat, owner of Mountain Mojo Botanica. “It’s like what brings us all together, no matter your age or your ethnicity or your financial bracket. I have seen everybody out here.”

