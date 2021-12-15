How locals in the community are giving back this Christmas

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — With Christmas right around the corner, kids can’t wait for Santa Claus to bring them gifts. We spoke with locals in the community helping to spread joy and cheer to kids as they await Christmas day.

“I can’t wait to see the kids’ faces,” said Ashley James, Principal of Piedmont Elementary School.

Piedmont Elementary was adopted by the Charleston Women’s Club this year to receive donations year-round.

“The purpose of this charity, this event, is so that every child has a gift at Christmas,” said Jane Rasak, Chairman of Charleston Women’s Club.

This Christmas they signed the school up for the Dream Tree Giveaway sponsored by the Greenbrier Resort.

“We’ve got families lining up outside to come and get their gifts, so we’re really excited about it. We also had an anonymous donor that donated some extra gifts, so we’re going to try to help out some families in need,” said James.

Where each student received a wrapped Christmas present. James says nothing is better than seeing her students’ faces light up when they get their gifts.

“I’m excited for them. They’ve been excited since six o’clock this morning. They were ready to come to the school and get their present,” said Ashley Burge, a mom.

Speaking of Santa bringing gifts… the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is accepting “Letters to Santa” in a special mailbox placed in front of their station.

“I’m actually ready for Santa myself. I feel like we’ve had two crazy years, and I think Santa’s probably going to come back bigger and better than ever this year,” said James.

Firefighters tell me all you have to do is write Santa a letter, seal it up, and drop it in their big, red “Letters to Santa” mailbox.

“I think it’s a really nice thing that these people are doing, and my favorite part is just seeing how happy they get, that they get everything they wanted for Christmas, and needed,” said Burge.

There is still time for your child to send Santa a letter before he reads them. You can drop it off in the “Letters to Santa” mailbox at 383 Call Road, by December 21st. That following evening at 7:00 p.m., the fire department will go live on their Facebook page, and Santa will open and read the letters.

