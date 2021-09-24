How long does it take for a vaccine to be effective?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some may wonder how long it takes a vaccine to be effective. Experts recommend at least two weeks before attending an event or traveling.

Karen Williams is not a homebody and loves to travel. She’s getting her flu shot ahead of the season and so she can protect her 20-month-old grandson that she hasn’t been able to see much during the pandemic.

“I just recently flew for the first time since the pandemic to Florida, and I took my booster to make sure I have extra protection for getting on an airplane,” Karen Williams, who got her flu shot said.

Doctor Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems says the moment you get vaccinated the vaccine starts to work. However, it does take the body up to two weeks to build enough proteins to recognize a foreign substance like the flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccine. It also takes that long for the body to coordinate an effective full immune response.

“I am returning to Florida in November, and I try to spend my winters there. So, just trying to make sure I have all of my immune system as boosted as I can with the vaccines,” Williams said.

Williams says without her body being fully immune thanks to vaccines.

“I would not travel at all. I would quarantine and possibly go outside to a state park, but during the winter months it was just so confining to be in the house all the time.”

Doctors say even if you aren’t traveling or attending an event, it’s still better to get vaccinated for flu ahead of the season and also get vaccinated for COVID-19.

