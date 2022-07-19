CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s a dream many of us have, and these few folks are in the club of jackpot West Virginia Lottery winners.

The West Virginia Lottery says there have been 14 lottery tickets purchased in West Virginia that netted the winners $1 million or more. They say the list does not take into account $1 million or $2 million secondary prize winners.

According to their website, winners can choose a cash option or an annuity option. Since 2002, they say no winners have chosen the annuity option.

The largest amount won was from an out-of-state player that won over $314 million from a Powerball ticket. The participant chose the cash option, which resulted in the winning total being $170.5 million.

Their website says the cash option is less money because it is all at once, while annuities are paid over the course of 30 years.