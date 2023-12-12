COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kentucky is one of the states with the highest percentage of adults identifying within the LGBTQ+ community, a new study has found.

While Kentucky only has 359,500 people who identify as LGBTQ+, they have the highest percentage at 10.5%, only being beaten out by D.C. West Virginia is on the other end with the lowest percentage of LGBTQ+ adults at 4.1%, tied with Mississippi.

Ohio’s LGBTQ+ population is the sixth largest in the nation, according to a report from the Williams Institute at the University of California Los Angeles. The study found about 557,000 adults in Ohio, or 6.2% of the state’s population, identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or an orientation or gender identity other than heterosexual. This puts them further down on the list using percentage points.

The percentage marks a steady increase from the institute’s 2020 study, when 4.3% of those in Ohio, about 462,000 adults, said they identify within the community.

California is home to the largest population with more than 1.4 million LGBTQ+ adults, and Texas is ranked second with 1 million adults. Florida, with 898,000 is third, New York (853,600) fourth and Pennsylvania (586,500) fifth. Wyoming marked the lowest LGBTQ+ population with 26,300 adults.

Nationally, the report found 14.1 million adults in the U.S., or about 5.6% of the population, are LGBTQ+. The institute’s estimate is a bit lower than a recent Gallup poll surveying more than 10,000 individuals that found 7.2% of U.S. adults identify within the community.

The institute said more than half of LGBTQ+ people in the nation live in the Midwest and the South, including 2.9 million people in the Midwest and 5.2 million in the South. About one-quarter of LGBTQ+ adults live in the West, about 3.4 million people, while less than one in five live in the Northeast, about 2.5 million.

Nearly one in six young adults identify within the community while fewer adults are LGBTQ+ at the older end of the age continuum, the study said. More than 15% of the nation’s LGBTQ+ population are aged 18 to 24, while 9.2% are 25 to 34, 4.2% are 35 to 49, 2.8% are 50 to 64 and 1.8% are 65 and older.

View the Williams Institute’s entire study below.