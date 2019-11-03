How Many Wings Can You Eat: Tri-State area businesses compete for who has the best wings.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – People in the Tri-State area brought their appetites to Huntington on Saturday to taste all different kinds of chicken wings at the 5th Annual Huntington Wing Fling in the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. More than 500 people attended the event this year.

“There has been a Mountain Dew wing. There has been a Cayenne Pepper wing. We have had a Peanut Butter wing. There has definitely been some variety over the years,” said Jennifer Thompson, senior event manager for the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

At the event, 10 local restaurants and a high school competed to see whose wings were the best.

Los Primos Mexican, El Rancho Grande, Rudy’s Pizza, Rio Grande, Delta Huntington, Texas Roadhouse, Southside Sliders, Smokin J’s Rib and Brewhouse, Bombshells Burgers and BBQ, SAVOR, and Cabell-Midland’s “Knights of the Roundtable Kafe” participated in the event.

Thompson said each contestant was given 200 pounds of wings to make two different types of wings and win over people’s taste buds.

Some local restaurants said they like the event because it gives them an opportunity to try out different recipes and introduce themselves to the public, but at the end of the day, they said it’s all about being #1.

“Well, we are all pretty competitive but since we are going up against businesses we are extra competitive,” said KT Terry of Cabell-Midland High School.

Terry said her school was hoping to capture the trophy this year with their Dragon’s Blood and Merlin’s Truffle wings.

After all the votes came in, Bombshells Burgers and BBQ won the Judges and People’s Choice Award for Best Wings this year.

The winner for King of the Wings was Chris Warner, who devoured more wings this year than anyone else, but his friend Keith Wetzel gave him a run for his title this year. Warner won the competition for the fifth year in a row.

“Honestly, I thought I had a really good chance. It was really close, but I just didn’t have that extra bite in me,” said Wetzel.

Warner jokingly said the key is to compete on an “empty stomach,” and he is going to put his trophy in line with the other four at home.

