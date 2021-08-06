How Ohio residents can save money on back to school items and more this weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The National Retail Federation predicts the average family with kids in elementary through high school will spend nearly $850 on back to school shopping.

“There’s quite a few children in the area that don’t necessarily have the means to afford things, so I think it’s phenomenal,” said parent Stormi Orsbon.

Many across the Buckeye state are taking advantage of the tax holiday weekend, using the opportunity to save on back to school shopping.

“We usually spend around $300 or so on supplies, so I think this will help a lot,” said Orsbon.

With school just around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity for students, families and teachers to save money on supplies.

“I got notebooks, pencils, pencil sharpeners and then pencil boxes, then four zip lock baggies,” said first grader, Kinsley Easter.

It’s not just parents taking advantage of the sales, teachers are as well. According to the National Education Association, teachers spend an average of $700 on school supplies.

“School costs are going up,” said Father David Huffman, pastor administrator at Ironton Catholic School. “That would be substantial savings to people who are looking for school supplies and clothing etc.”

Clothes priced less than $75 and school supplies priced less than $20 are tax-free. It also applies to school instructional material under that $20 mark.

“Any break that people can get in getting school supplies and clothing for their children starting up the new school year is a great benefit,” said Huffman.

If you haven’t started shopping yet, don’t panic. The sale runs through midnight Sunday.

