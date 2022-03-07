HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Gas prices in some areas across the Mountain State have surpassed $4 and, as much as residents are trying to make necessary adjustments, some businesses are having to adjust even more.

Business owners in the state say the long-term effects of the rising prices will eventually hit them hard.

“I have a feeling when it comes to Grubhub, Uber Eats, [and] DoorDash, they’re probably going to have to increase their prices – which means we’re going to have to increase our prices,” says Briana Mandt, the General Manager of Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs.

Bill Bevans, the General Manager of Cold Stone Creamery in downtown Huntington, says they will also have to make necessary adjustments.

“Eventually, there’s going to be nothing we can do other than raise prices. So it’s just going to trickle back down to the customers,” he explained.

There are multiple businesses across the state who rely heavily on deliveries and catering. And many say in addition to issues that came with the pandemic – like labor shortages and supply chain issues – this is not an easy feat.

“Instead of going three or four times a day to Saint Mary’s or Cabell, we may only go one time a day, so people will have to get their deliveries a little earlier or there would have to be the next day delivery,” explained Gary Harrison, the owner of Garrison Designs Florist & Interiors.

Still, Mandt said her business was lucky enough to see the problem coming and they managed to somewhat prepare for it in advance.

“In the wintertime, we used diesel and kerosene heaters behind our bar counters and just to keep everything warm, and – when all of this started to take place – I said we should probably go stock up. So, we went and stocked up on as much diesel and kerosene as we could and thank God I did because I think it’s close to $4.50 a gallon,” she explained.