How to keep your pets safe on Halloween

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Halloween can be the spookiest night of the year, but keeping your pets safe doesn’t have to be tricky.

Dangers can lurk in the dark for our furry friends, so here are some safety tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend.

Animal handlers say that the most important thing to do is to make sure animals do not ingest candy or decorations and are cautious around items like Jack-O-Lanterns, which pose a fire hazard.

“Chocolate of course is the biggest thing to keep away from them. Dark chocolate is more toxic to dogs than milk or white chocolate. White chocolate has barely any chocolate in it at all so it’s pretty safe if your dog were to ingest it, it might still hurt their tummy but it’s still toxic. Another big thing is sugar-free candies,” said Sarah Tolley with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

According to the National Retail Federation, interest in pet costumes remains high with one in five intending to dress their pet up for Halloween this year. But animal handlers say pets should be able to get used to the costume before the night of Halloween.

“The simpler ones just have velcro around their neck and abdomen. That gives them a hug but doesn’t constrict their airways and doesn’t cause them to panic. More elaborate costumes have more buckles that can make a dog uncomfortable if they’ve never worn cloth or costumes before,” said Tolley.

Handlers also say to never leave your pet unattended and to pay attention to their body language as more sensory action may be happening around them than normal.

