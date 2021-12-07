How to heat your home on a budget

CHARLESTON, WOWK (WV)– The weather is getting colder and some people are already cranking up their heat, and as a result, their bank accounts. Experts say there are ways you can heat your home on a budget.

“It could be a long, cold winter for some,” said Travis Edgell, Sales Associate at Pile Hardware.

Winter is here, but with the pandemic, high unemployment, and a supply shortage, some people are struggling to heat their homes.

“Especially, if you’re not already prepared and didn’t have any types of heaters, or furnaces, or anything like that at the beginning. If you’re trying to play catch-up, it’s probably going to be pretty rough,” said Edgell.

Floyd Underwood, a Charleston resident says he’s on a strict budget to pay for utilities.

“They figure out the whole year, and then they try to divide it by 12, and I stay on that budget and that way I know exactly what I’m going to be paying each month,” said Underwood.

Bill Pile, owner of Pile Hardware says tips on how you can cut back your heating bill include checking for insulation and only heating one large room in your home like a family room. Ceiling fans can also help ventilate heat through your house.

“Check for insulation, and air leakage, and stuff like that because they just don’t realize how much heat they lose out of those cracks under the door, around the door, and around windows. That’s basically pumping any heat source you have outside,” said Pile.

Pile says if you can’t buy insulation, you can get crafty and use newspapers, or plastic bags.

Experts say you’ll actually save more money if you keep your heat on all the time at a lower temperature, rather than turning it off during the day and cranking up the heat when you get home.

Edgell says this is the most common reason heating bills get expensive. It may cost you more money doing this than leaving your heat at a temperature like 67 degrees.

“What you’re doing is allowing that temperature inside the house to drop below. It’s 34 degrees outside, your house is going to be about that when you get home. When you crank that heat back up, it’s going to take several hours for it to heat back up,” said Edgell.

