How to keep your kids safe for Halloween

(WOWK) — Halloween is a fun season, but it can also come with some unexpected dangers, especially fire hazards.

The National Fire Protection Association has released seven tips to keep your kids safe during Halloween. These tips include:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.

Stay away from long trailing fabric when choosing costumes.

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters. Things that can easily catch on fire include dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper.

Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes.

Make sure all smoke alarms are working.