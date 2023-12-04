HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Getting behind the wheel of an electric vehicle is a different feeling from a gas-powered car, but Tennessee Tech University wants drivers in rural areas to take them for a test drive.

Tennessee Tech Associate Professor Dr. Pingen Chen says they have purchased the EVs “through a federal grant which is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.”

There are five states in that program known as “Rural Reimagine,” including Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

So far, two of the new electric vehicles are in the Mountain State. One is located in Summers County and the other is in Huntington, in the hands of what’s known as “fleet managers.”

“We identified local partners or what we call fleet managers. They serve as volunteers who help make this test drive program become possible,” Chen says Monday evening.

Once the fleet managers are done with their testing, the vehicles will be sent to the rural area drivers selected to test drive. However, these drivers have to go through an application process.

The application process is fairly simple. Anyone interested in applying can go to the website, type in some basic information, answer some questions, and the application will be sent.

Drivers will have to be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Officials over the program will pick the drivers based on location and driving record.

However, according to Tennessee Tech University Director of Economic Development Dr. Michael Aihens, this is just a small part of a much bigger project.

“There’s a lot of effort underway to put electric vehicle chargers down the major interstates, but what happens to the rural towns? We want to provide electric vehicle chargers at absolutely no cost to rural communities,” Aikens says Thursday afternoon.

Rural Reimagined is a no-cost program to borrow an EV for two to four weeks. The only costs include charging the vehicles and a three-year motor vehicle record check estimated to be around $7.50.

The vehicles will come with equipment to charge right at home.