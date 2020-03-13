How will children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs get their meals?

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – With schools closing across the nation, one big question remains – how will the children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs get their meals?

Lani Thacker who is the Food Service Director for Boyd County schools says, “We know that 1 in 5 students in Kentucky are food-deprived. That doesn’t mean they don’t have any food but they might worry where their next meal is coming from or that they may not have enough to eat.”

That’s why they are already taking steps to make sure their students will remain fed, even though they will be out of school.

Their plan is to set up a drive-through system where parents can pick up one meal per student in the car. The child must be present and they will feed anyone 18 or under regardless of where they actually attend school.

Thacker adds, “all of our kids eat free because we are in a higher poverty level, so with that being said we know that our kids need this food, and we want to be proactive in getting that food out there.”

Jacob Wells coaches a high school basketball team in Ohio. He posted to Facebook a call to help provide school lunches, and the post already has more than 1,500 shares.

Wells says, “We see kids every day where even if they’re in school the only meal they get is their breakfast or lunch at school. So it was weighing on me that the Ohio kids and the Kentucky kids weren’t going to have that.”

And now, West Virginia after the Governor ordered all public and private school shut down for the next couple of weeks, what is going to happen to the children here in the Mountain State?

The U-S Department of Agriculture pays for these food programs – meals for some 22-million school-age children across the nation each year.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin urged the USDA to make sure those children that apply in West Virginia are fed.

Even though some schools have found a solution for how to feed children while they’re out of school. The real question is, how will the rest of the nation do the same.