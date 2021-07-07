How will US 52 construction impact your daily commute?



IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—July 8th some Tri-State drivers’ daily commutes will look a little different.

“We are preparing some of the end dams, putting down some water-resistant asphalt and some other maintenance types items on the bridges over 93,” said ODOT District 9 public information officer, Matt McGuire.

The on-ramp to U.S. 52 West will be shut down for two weeks.

“Well you know it’s going to be a little more hectic with traffic, but it’s for a good thing,” said Ironton, Ohio resident JJ Jackson. “Leave early that’s all the advice I have.”

The closure is part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project that started in the spring.

“Bridges are one of our most important transportation assets,” said McGuire. “Keeping up with this kind of routine maintenance, waterproofing and sealing the structure against moisture is critical to make sure we get a good long service life out of these structures.”

While it’s closed, traffic will be detoured to U.S. 52 Eastbound and to the S.R. 141 interchange in order to return Westbound on U.S. 52



“It’s going to inconvenience a lot of people,” said Ironton resident, Butch Huff. “A lot of times people are going to have to get up and leave early for work and all this stuff. If you have to pick up kids or something like that it can impact that and if you have to get to a certain place at a certain time. It’s not going to be much fun.”

ODOT said the work is expected to be finished on July 22nd. After that, they will begin work on Eastbound and will close the U.S. 52 East exit ramp.

