Human remains discovered in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, human skeletal remains were found Wednesday on Bachman Road in the Beckwwith area.

The human remains are believed to be that of a missing person reported in the area. That person has not been see for approximately one year.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

