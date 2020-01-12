Human remains found in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio (WOWK) — Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier are at the site of a discovery of human remains on CH & D Road, near Jackson, Ohio.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 11:24 a.m. this morning, Saturday, January 11, 2020, from a father stating that his children discovered what they believed were human bones.

The remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.

Frazier said in a statement earlier today, “At this time, investigators remain on the scene collecting any evidence that may assist in the determination of how the remains came to be at the location and what may have contributed to the death of the individual. No other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity and we will not be speculating on any possible identities.”

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, at the request of Sheriff Frazier has closed a portion of CH and D Road from Dixon Run Road to Erwin Road for this investigation. “I am requesting that onlookers stay away from this area while the investigation is taking place,” Sheriff Frazier said.

