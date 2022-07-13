SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — Human remains were found in a wooded area near the Train Bridge along 4th Street in South Point, police say.

The South Point Police Department says they were alerted to the remains just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the identity of the remains is unknown and is being sent off for identification.

If you have any information, they say to contact Lt. Lenny Abrams or Detective Craig Brafford.

The South Point Police Department, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police and the Kentucky Rescue Dog Association all assisted.