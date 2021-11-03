Humane officers seize 90 cats from South Charleston home

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday morning, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association along with South Charleston Humane Officers seized approximately 90 cats from a single home.

All of these cats lived indoors. The cat’s owner is currently cooperating with Humane Officers and KCHA and will give up ownership.

“We were shocked to learn of 90 cats living in a single house. That is a lot of cats for even us to care for. We know the owners and cats need help and that is what we are doing today. All these cats will get the individual care they need, and our hope is that we can quickly find great adopters for them.” said Bethany Hively, KCHA’s Executive Director.

KCHA was already housing over 100 cats before this case, and now that number has doubled.

All cats received vaccinations, deworming medication, flea/tick treatment, a microchip and any necessary medical treatment.

KCHA is asking for donations of kitty litter, wet food, Purina Kitten Chow, towels and blankets. Monetary donations can be made here. The shelter is also looking for fosters for kittens and adopters for cats who were already at the shelter.