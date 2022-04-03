ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Visitation for Cpl. Jacob Moore at Boyd County High School started today, April 3 at 12 p.m. It will last until 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4 from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Homes are handling the services.

Visitation for Cpl. Jacob Moore at Boyd County High School (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt)

Moore, 24 of Cattletsburg, was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He died during a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 19, along with three other Marines.

According to his obituary burial will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky.

Cpl. Moore was a graduate of Boyd County High School. His obituary asks for donations to a scholarship fund in his honor.

Cpl. Jacob Moore

“The family wishes to aid students who have not been deemed scholarship eligible but desire to further their education upon high school graduation,” the obituary says.