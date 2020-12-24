Hundreds of bundles: a local mission brings the spirit of the season to Ironton

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — A city mission in Ironton, Ohio gave away hundreds of baskets of food and toys Wednesday to families and children in need.
“Oh, wow, this is wonderful! This place is the best.”Dolly Newcomb, came to City Mission Church to get food and toys
Hundreds of people came to the City Mission Church Wednesday for a very special reason:
“Today is our annual Christmas giveaway. We’ve done sign-ups throughout the last couple months, taking names for those in need that need toys and food, people have come in and signed up and today’s the giveaway day for that!”LeeAnn Cremeans, pastor’s wife, City Mission Church
“We’ve done this for 76 years, it was why the church was begun, we were incorporated as a church but with a mission heart.”Jeff Cremeans, pastor, City Mission Church
When asked why they kept this giving tradition alive, simply this:
“There’s a need for it.”Jeff Cremeans, pastor, City Mission Church
That’s especially true this year—they’re giving away 349 bundles of food, and toys to over 600 children.
People flocked in and out of the mission to pick up their own bundles of Christmas joy—carrying with them a little hope after a year which has been so hard.
“It means a lot. We’ve all been put in a hard spot this year due to COVID, some people have been laid off from their jobs, so it’s been difficult for parents to be able to provide for their children.”Summer Simpson, came to City Mission Church to get food and toys
“It’s nice, it feels good knowing that you got something for your kid to put under the tree.”Andyrew Taylor, came to City Mission Church to get food and toys
“It feels really great because I love helping people and stuff.”Alexis Webb, volunteer, City Mission Church
The mission’s commitment to helping the needy in this community by giving away food and toys has been going on for decades, but this year they’ve had to adapt their plans a little due to the pandemic.
“We’ve limited how many comes in the building at a time, and that’s been a big difference.”Jeff Cremeans, pastor, City Mission Church
Still, the pastor says they are committed to providing for this community both physically and spiritually.
“In every one of our sacks, there is a little spiritual message that they can read.”Jeff Cremeans, pastor, City Mission Church
The joy of the season abounded at the mission.
“I’m proud of this place. The best place ever.”Dolly Newcomb, came to City Mission Church to get food and toys
