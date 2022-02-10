WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of cars in Dunlow lined up as early as 4:00 a.m. ready to receive food and other essential items for their family members and friends in need.

Facing Hunger Foodbank distributed around 22,000 of fresh produce and other goods for a little over 800 families on Thursday.

The organization said Wayne County is a community that’s desperately in need as it’s considered a food desert, and that the line of cars waiting for supplies was more than a mile long.



“There’s so many people out there right now that need this food and stuff.” said Wayne County resident, Barbara Copley. “It’s hard for them, some of them don’t have jobs, some are older people, and lot of the older citizens are really hurting bad. I think this is a big help for them”

Facing Hunger Foodbank will hold two more distributions next week on Tuesday in Lawrence County Ohio, and Thursday in Putnam County.