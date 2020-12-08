Hundreds of families will have a meal this holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of meals are almost on the table for families in need, just in time for Christmas dinner.



Volunteers with Mountain Mission spent the day packing up thousands of items into nearly 800 boxes – that a lot of you helped donate.

“When COVID first hit, it was a tremendous amount of people in need, especially groceries,” Kelly Young, Volunteer said.



Mountain Mission has been collecting the food for several months by working with different food drives and WOWK13 News in an all-day collection on November 12.



“We’ve collected enough to be able to meet the need for this Christmas,” John Roberts, Mountain Mission Director said.



Families will get all the fixings of a Christmas dinner.



“They get stuffing. They get they all kinds of vegetables, green beans, corn, baked beans. They get butter and they get a desert,” Young said.



Families will also receive a turkey, potatoes and fresh fruit. Roberts says the need from last year compared to this year is surprising.



“The numbers are running close to what they were last year. We kind of expected that it would be a little bit more than that, so we planned for more, but it’s came out real close to the same,” Roberts said.



In great part because since COVID-19, the food bank has seen more of a need on a regular basis and organizers concerned about food for the upcoming months since it had to take food out its own pantry.



“The first quarter and actually the first half of the year is the slowest time as far as donations go,” Roberts said.



Donations are always welcomed, and people can drop off food at any time.

Mountain Mission will be distributing the food boxes on Saturday December 19. with a drive-thru for those already pre-approved.