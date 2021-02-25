Hundreds of meals handed out to help local community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston neighborhood was left without a nearby grocery store when a fire destroyed their Family Dollar.

But Today the area received some much needed help. When Manna Meal found out about the West Side losing one of it’s only grocery stores, they wanted to help out. The intent is to make sure people living in that neighborhood have to access food.

Helen Burton, a West Side resident says, “I really loved that Family Dollar and it’s really been difficult to walk from here all the way to Krogers.”

So today, some organizations came out to offer some free meals. They ended up giving out more than 350 meals in 30 minutes.

Amy Wolfe, the Executive Director at Manna Meal says, “The fact that it went so quickly shows what great need there is and that we all probably need to step up a little bit more to continue this.”

Community members says acts of kindness like this are greatly appreciated. “Especially for the elderly, and those who’s health isn’t up to par. But I’m really grateful for these people to come out and help us in this community.” added, Burton.

While Wolfe says events like today prove that the West Side needs help. “It’s just been very humbling, and you see the fact that people know that they have trouble getting things. It’s just the need is there and I know that personally for us, we have to figure out what we need to do to help our friends out on the West Side.”

In the meantime, Manna Meal and other organizations will come out and offer a hand to those who need it. “Now I think we see that there are other options, and that we can give food to even more people and give access to better nutrition.” said, Wolfe.

