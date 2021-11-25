Hundreds of runners ‘Turkey Trot’ in Huntington for a good cause

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Huntington’s 15th Annual Turkey Trot took place Thursday with a little over 1,000 runners working up their appetites in preparation for their big Thanksgiving meals.

Participants said they were excited for the event to return in person this year after having to be online last year due to the pandemic.

“Ready to burn some calories so I can just stuff my face full of food later,” said turkey trotter Rory Chapman. “That’s the whole goal of this.”

The best part, all the funds raised at the 5k run-walk are going towards Little Victories No-Kill Animal Shelter.

“I love helping out with things, like helping out with the community and stuff,” said first-time turkey trotter, Jonah Daniels. “I love running for like a good cause.”

Some runners even took the meaning of turkey trot literally, dressing up in turkey-inspired costumes and apparel.

