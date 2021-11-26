Hundreds of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday at the Huntington Mall

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Friday morning thousands of shoppers from all across the Tri-State woke up before the sun to secure some Black Friday deals.

The Huntington Mall opened its doors at 6 a.m., and hundreds of shoppers filed in lining up to secure a “SWAG bag” with a chance to win a $500 mall gift card.

After last year’s Black Friday was scaled back due to the pandemic, shoppers were eager to be back in action this year.

“I love Black Friday shopping,” said Black Friday shopper, Nova Short. “I’m excited to get the deals. Black Friday always gets good deals every year and I have 5 grandkids so I have to get all the deals I can get.”

Some dedicated shoppers said they drove more than two hours to partake in the fun and were lining up as early as 1:30 a.m.

“It’s my favorite holiday and that I love it, said Short. “I love black Friday. I’m one of those shoppers, if it’s a good deal, then I’ll have it in my bag.”

In addition to its Black Friday deals, the mall also provided live music, a selfie station, surprise gift cards and of course Santa.

