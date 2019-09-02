Hundreds show up to Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade

Catlettsburg, Ky. (WOWK) — The weather held up Monday morning for the Labor Day Parade in Catlettsburg!

Hundreds showed up to celebrate the long weekend, including Paula Hieneman of Ashland who says she came to see her little granddaughter ride in the parade.

“You’re here in little Catlettsburg, Kentucky to help us celebrate,” said Hieneman. “There were a lot of times that I don’t think we would’ve had what we had in our homes if it hadn’t been for the unions and I thank God for our unions and what they’ve done for us and the living wages we have now.”

Among those in the parade Monday morning were the Boyd County High School Band, the Spring Valley Marching Timberwolves, the South Point High School Band, and members of the El Hasa Shriners.

Folks we spoke to say they enjoy how events like these bring the community together.

“I come to watch the bands. I’m a band geek from way back and I still play my trumpet in the CK Alumni Band, and I love parades,” said Terry Brumfield of Ceredo. “I think it’s great. The community supports this parade a lot, as you can tell by the crowd here, and it’s great.”

Certainly, a beautiful day to have this parade. Of course all of us at WOWK 13 News want to wish all of our viewers a happy Labor Day!