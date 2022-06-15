SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The temperature keeps rising and unfortunately, the power remains out for thousands across the Tri-State area.

This is not only an inconvenience for many, but it also can be downright dangerous in this heat.

In the Montrose Drive area of South Charleston, more than 300 homes woke up to no power this morning. However, around 10:30 a.m. crews started working on the issue.

Residents in this area said they originally lost power yesterday. It was temporarily restored around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and then it was off again Wednesday morning.

Residents also said they believe more downed trees are the root cause of the power issues in this area, but they are hoping things get resolved quickly as the heat is ramping up.

“Well, it’s not good for any of us of course,” said Steve Klonch, who lives on Montrose Drive. “Especially my two little dogs. But we’re below ground and below grade here in most of the house, so we just stay down here and weather the storm.”

Around 26,000 customers are still without power, according to AEP’s outage map as of noon on Wednesday. Hard-hit areas include Milton and Ona, as well as the Hamlin area in Lincoln County and parts of Kanawha County.

Although crews were working hard in the area Wednesday afternoon, some residents said they have gotten word that power will not t be restored until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

This is a situation 13 News will continue to monitor.