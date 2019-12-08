Hundreds “Stuff the Plane” at Toys for Tots event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Yeager’s Capital Jet Center was filled with toys, planes, and excited children Saturday afternoon.

The first annual “Stuff the Plane” Toys for Tots event, in conjunction with WOWK 13 News, had many lining up at the doors early this morning.

“On a cold morning, we were excited to see people outside lining up so that just shows how people really want to help out families in our community”, says Yeager Airport Public Affairs manager Chris Williams.

The V-22 Osprey was filled with hundreds of toys. If you donated, you could walk on it and talk to the marines.

“Everyone’s super excited to not only bring the toys and help families in our community, but they also want to help out the marines and see the airplane they use overseas”, says Williams.

The community brought in generous donations, including Dianne Meador, who brought in more than $100 worth of toys.

“It’s not Christmas unless everyone gets a toy and I like to bring up a few, not just one or two”, says Meador.

The ultimate goal of the drive is for every child in the community to open up a gift on Christmas morning.

You can donate anytime by bringing a check or cash to Yeager Airport or dropping off a toy in one of the bins in the main terminal.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories