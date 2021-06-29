Huntington accepting applications for vacant District 4 city council seat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington City Clerk’s Office will accept applicants for the vacant District 4 city council seat from Tuesday through Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The district’s previous seatholder, Jennifer Wheeler, resigned Monday because she moved outside of the region.

Applicants are encouraged to pick up an application at the City Clerk’s office (room 16 in City Hall). Interested applicants are required to be U.S. citizens and residents in West Virginia, be qualified electors and reside in District 4, maintaining residency throughout their term. They also must not hold public office, be a part of a political executive committee or work for the city.

