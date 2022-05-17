HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local animal shelter is seeing an unusual overflow of animals, and the staff is now asking for the community’s help.

The Huntington-Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter is now housing 85 dogs, which is 17 dogs for every dog-dedicated staff member. According to the staff, this leaves all the kennels full and staff members wearing themselves thin trying to get to every animal.

Now they’re asking for volunteers to come help walk, feed, and assist with the animals; as it’s beginning to be too much.

“The adoption has really stalled out for our medium and large-sized dogs and with that many dogs it’s hard for us to give the individualized attention to each dog that they really need,” explained Rebecca Tomasick, a staff member at the shelter

The volunteers at the shelter say they all enjoy their time here and they encourage more people to come out.

“I visited a couple of times and realized that they love to have volunteers. I came once and I come every week on Tuesdays. I think if they come once and try it that they will continue to come,” says shelter volunteer, Diane Fegans.

The shelter says for those who can’t volunteer they’re also asking for adoption and foster families and – if that’s too much -they say simply sharing the info on social media will go a long way.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, the shelter says there’s a waiver form that can be filled out in person or online.