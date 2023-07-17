HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne animal shelter is asking for help finding forever homes for their animals.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, they currently have more animals than they have space. Recently, they’ve taken in three more sick puppies, adding to the overflow of animals.

The shelters Facebook post says every kennel is full and they’re finding solutions by making makeshift arrangements to accommodate as best they can. Shelter officials say they need help both with resources and finding forever homes for the dogs and cats.

“We’re doing everything we can to continue to provide services, whether its medical intake and getting people to foster when the situation is right or , you know, bringing the animals in here and trying to find safe places to keep them,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.

To donate to the shelter, you can visit their website or Facebook page. Officials say every donation, no matter how small, helps.