Huntington awarded Project Safe Neighborhoods funding

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington has been awarded $80,385 in Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funds. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says these funds will be used to create and foster safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime.
The governor’s office says the funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice, and Community Services.
