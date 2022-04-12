HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington bar can sell alcoholic beverages again after its liquor license was temporarily suspended during a shooting investigation.

Gig Robinson, the spokesperson for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, says the suspension on the Premier Pub and Grill’s liquor license ran its course through April 10 and the license is now active again.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022 where they found a man and a woman had been shot while waiting to enter the bar. The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the abdomen.

On April 5, Huntington Police announced 33-year-old David Barreto, of Huntington, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment.