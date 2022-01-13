Huntington crews battle early-morning house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Huntington fire crews spent Thursday morning battling raging flames at a house fire on 10th Avenue.

Crews arrived on the scene at around 4:15 a.m. and Huntington Fire Marshal Mathew Winter said the flames completely engulfed the roof causing it to collapse, making it a total loss.

Winter said these colder temperatures spark the season for house fires, saying they average around 85 a year.

Only 13 days into 2022, he said this is the 6th house fire they’ve had this year. He said when the houses are vacant, it still poses a risk to the community.

“We want to prevent these fires because it is a danger,” said Winter. “We have an occupied house right next door that could have went catastrophic for her based on the conditions this morning. We want to prevent it but there are many different ways people are trying to survive and stay warm.”

Winter said most of the vacant house fires are caused by people trying to get into the homes to warm up and then their warming fires get out of control.

The cause of this house fire is still under investigation. There is no damage to any surrounding homes.