Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter awarded endowment fund

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Animal shelters face many different costs when it comes to housing and keeping the animals safe, clean, and happy.

Every year the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter pays for that care through multiple fundraisers.

Now some of the weight is being taken off the shelter’s shoulders after two residents started an endowment fund. The endowment’s ultimate goal is to raise money entirely for the shelter’s use.

One organizer says the motivation behind creating the endowment is personal.

“I had a shelter pet. His name was Gizmo. And he was a big part of my life for 13 years. He was a wonderful pet and I want other people to have something like Gizmo was to me,” says Carnie Beaty.

The endowment will be a peer-to-peer campaign to raise at least 9,000 dollars and eventually a continuous income stream for the shelter.

“When we adopt an animal, we really just ALMOST get back. We don’t necessarily lose money on the animal, it kind of just depends on how long it’s been here. But we’re not making money,” Courtney Cross, Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Director

She says with this funding she looks forward to being able to focus her attention elsewhere.

It hasn’t been decided – just yet – where the funding will go, but Cross says the shelter is always in need and appreciates any help.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off in July – but organizers says they are accepting donations now.

If you are interested in donating to the Fund, you could just send a contribution to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community.

The organization asks for donations to be sent to the:

“Foundation for the Tri-State Community,”

P.O. Box 7392

Huntington, WV 25779

They also ask that you indicate the “Shelter Endowment” in the memo line.

