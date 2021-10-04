Huntington celebrates 150th anniversary with photo mosaic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) —As the city of Huntington celebrates its 150th Sesquicentennial Anniversary, city officials are presenting a mosaic made of photos of Huntington residents.

MyHuntington Photo Mosaic (Courtesy: City of Huntington)

The MyHuntington Mosaic is made of 10,000 smiling faces of community members and residents of Huntington and is on display in downtown on the corner of 4th Avenue and 10th Street.

The mosaic is made possible by MyHuntington, the City of Huntington’s 150th Committee, Bulldog Creative Services, and the thousands of images submitted by the community.

The mosaic is a beautiful representation of what Huntington is all about. It speaks for all the people who come together in our community and also tells individual stories of each person who lives, works and plays here. Christine Borders, VP of Creative Services at Bulldog Creative Services, and a member of the MyHuntington Committee

Visitors to the mosaic are encouraged to post their photos and selfies with this piece with the #MyHuntington hashtag.