HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A huge grant was awarded to the Huntington Children’s Museum for their new Sensory City exhibit.

With the help of the American Water Charitable Foundation and West Virginia American Water, the museum will receive more than $164,000 to support this new exhibit.

The museum says the addition of the sensory station is great way to support the development of kids in their communities.

“We are a part of the community. We’re a corporate partner, but we’re also made up of hundreds of professionals that are citizens of the communities we live in. We raise our families here. You know, we’re your friends, we’re your neighbors,” said WVAW president Robert Burton. “And it’s important to give back to those communities because those are the communities we’re growing up in as well. My kids are growing up, and all of our kids are growing up in it.”

The ADA Accessible exhibit will provide a variety of sensory experiences such as a water table and an agumented