Huntington Christmas Parade brings the community together

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – Members of the Huntington community gathered in the downtown area to watch one of the biggest events of the season.

The Annual Huntington Christmas Parade rolled through the streets of downtown Huntington, featuring several local businesses, non-profit organizations, and other friendly faces from the community.

The streets were full of music as high school and college marching bands passed by. The Thundering Herd’s marching band also made a special, last appearance in public before traveling to London, England to perform at their annual New Year’s Day Parade.

Parade participants talked about their experience with the parade and what they believe the event is all about.

It get’s everybody together and they enjoy the evening and have fun and the kids love it. So, it’s more for the kids to have fun. Pam Smith

The parade ran from 12th Street and 4th Avenue, circled around, and ended at Pullman Square. To finish off the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus came riding up in a Huntington fire truck.