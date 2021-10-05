Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights canceled for 2021

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights has been canceled for 2021.

The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce says they canceled the parade due to growing COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s Christmas parade was also canceled due to COVID-19.

“Our hope is 2022 will be a better year all around and the Christmas Parade of Lights will be back bigger and better.”

Membership Director Robin Turnbull

