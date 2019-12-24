Huntington church feeds masses before Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dozens of volunteers with the Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington fed the masses on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

“What’s going on behind me is what we wait for all year long,” said Charles Warder, the project manager for the dinner. “Due to the overwhelming response through the years, our parishioners were able to invite the city at large.”

The Christmas Eve Dinner at Trinity has been around for more than 25 years. It’s an opportunity for parishioners to help out the City Mission in Huntington so those employees can spend the holiday at home.

Christmas Day is the only day the City Mission kitchen isn’t open to those in need. Those who came out for the feast were able to get a nice warm meal and listen to some Christmas carolers, which were made up from the Trinity Church Choir.

“I wish I had the eloquence to explain how this made me feel, how this makes our entire crew feel, how it makes our parish feel,” said Warder. “This is just beyond words.”

All the food comes from parishioners. Volunteers with the Lavallete Methodist Church also provided guests with personal hygiene products, a blanket, a cap, and a pair of gloves for those cold winter days.