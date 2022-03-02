HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is the start of Lent and many Christians across the Tri-State are observing Ash Wednesday.

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church continued its tradition of a drive-thru distribution of ashes. Dozens of worshipers made their way through the lines to receive the Cross on their foreheads.

Pastor John Yeager says this day is an important one to honor as it’s a time of reflection and a preparation for Easter.

“You don’t need a lot of hymns and prayers and sermons to get across the message of the ashes on your forehead. They speak louder than words,” Yeager said.

The ash distribution lasted until 6:30 and was followed by a service at the church.