Huntington City Clerk visits by appointment only

City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington says the City Clerk’s office will now be appointment-only for in-person visits. At this time, all offices at Huntington City Hall remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

The city says anyone who needs to make a visit to the City Clerk’s Office should call 304-696-5530 or email adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov or millerb@huntingtonwv.gov.

