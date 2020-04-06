Huntington City Clerk visits by appointment only

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington says the City Clerk’s office will now be appointment-only for in-person visits. At this time, all offices at Huntington City Hall remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

The city says anyone who needs to make a visit to the City Clerk’s Office should call 304-696-5530 or email adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov or millerb@huntingtonwv.gov.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories