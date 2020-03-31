Huntington City Council approves tax and fee relief for businesses, residents

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huntington City Council passed two resolutions that will give residents and some businesses a small economic boost.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the Huntington City Council voted to suspend a $20 dollars per month refuse fee for the months of April, May and June for Huntington residents. Shops and restaurants will also see their business and occupation taxes be halted for that period of time as well.

“It’s not just a gesture, there’s real skin in the game in this tax relief,” said Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It allows people to focus on keeping their businesses alive at a very precarious time, and that’s very important.”

During the meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said these provisions will stay in place, even if the economy has an up-turn before the end of June.

“We all recognize that we’re all in this together, that the challenge that we face right now is not just staying in business but staying healthy, protecting our employees, protecting our customers, and protecting everyone,” Bissett said.

Whether you’re a small business owner or have found yourself recently unemployed, Bissett says resources are available at both the Huntington Chamber of Commerce and at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

