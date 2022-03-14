HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Council members unanimously passed the CROWN Act on Mar. 14, 2022.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination against people for wearing natural hairstyles.

Council members amended the city’s human relations ordinance which applies to all workers in the city of Huntington and not just municipal workers.

The Human Relations Commission will enforce it if there are any complaints.

Charleston, Beckley, Morgantown and Lewisburg have all approved versions of the CROWN Act.