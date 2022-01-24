Huntington City Council to vote on Special Metals support

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After nearly four months of striking, Huntington City Council members will meet Monday to vote either in support or against the Special Metal striker’s requests.

One city council member says he believes they have the six votes needed to support the strikers. He also says it’s time to get them off the picket lines and back to work.

“We’re not accusing the company of anything. You will see we’re trying to be even handed with this and say, ‘let’s quit being unreasonable, let’s get this thing settled, let’s get people back to work, and make people whole,’” Pat Jones, Huntington City Councilman

Strikers say these past few months have been tough for a lot of them and they are hoping this vote is the spark they need to get things moving in their favor.

“We’ve missed Christmas and Thanksgiving and it’s been harder on some people than others. Some people have spouses that have decent jobs and insurance and all that,” says John Lange, one of the picketers. “Hopefully this will light a fire under the company to actually get out and seriously negotiate with us.”

The City Council meeting is tonight at 7:30 p.m. and we will keep you updated as the story unfolds.